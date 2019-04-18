While Allbaugh said he’s grateful for the pay increase, he also said, “It’s crazy. To single out one particular group which does not help with morale when someone gets a pay raise like the teachers did last year. We have 86 teachers in our system and support staff. They all got the teachers pay raise but we have unit managers, case workers, CO’s working side by side in those programs with them. How do you think they feel? Morale is in the tank.”