"I think it's made it easier to really focus on school," Simons said. "Because I'm not worried about being the victim of something."



Both support Second Amendment rights and Simons favors arming teachers.



"I don't think that every teacher should be allowed to have guns, but I definitely do believe that that could be an option," Simons said.



But Hill believes it could put teachers at risk.



"I think if someone goes in a school and they see a person with a gun, they don't know if they're good or bad, they don't know if they've killed others, they're gonna shoot," Hill said.