One Person Killed In Northwest OKC Apartment Fire

One person was killed in an apartment fire Friday night on the Northwest side of Oklahoma City. Firefighters responded to the apartment near Melrose and Rockwell around 11 last night.
Saturday, February 8th 2020, 6:32 AM CST by News9.com
