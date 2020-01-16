Video 

Trends, Topics & Tags: New York Jets' Viral TikTok Video

The New York Jets shared a TikTok video that went viral, but not without controversy. News 9's Bobbie Miller and Karl Torp show you that video in Thursday's Trends, Topics & Tags.
Thursday, January 16th 2020, 4:33 PM CST by News9.com
