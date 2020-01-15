Video 

House, Senate Records Show Gaming Compacts Automatically Renew

The governor says the 15-year gaming compacts have to be renegotiated after expiring January 1. The tribes insist the compacts automatically renew. News 9's Aaron Brilbeck has the story.
Wednesday, January 15th 2020, 4:36 PM CST
