If you've been around the Capitol on a Friday over the past few months, you might have seen Fonda protesting inaction over climate change; as she vowed to protest and get arrested every Friday in D.C. as part of the weekly climate change rally. Fonda was joined Friday by Joaquin Phoenix, Susan Sarandon and Martin Sheen for the final "Fire Drill Friday." WUSA's Kolbie Satterfield has the story.