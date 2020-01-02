Video
OHP: 1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Lincoln County Crash
Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms that a Tulsa woman is now in custody after a deadly crash on the Turner Turnpike.
Thursday, January 2nd 2020, 6:42 AM CST
by
Amber Trent
