Harrah's Historic State Theatre Closed Permanently After Damaged By Gunfire Over Holiday Weekend
The owner of The State Theatre in Harrah, Cathryn Hayes, said someone shot the glass ticket booth sometime over Christmas break. Hayes made the discovery Friday morning.
Friday, December 27th 2019, 9:14 PM CST
