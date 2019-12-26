Video 

Man Does Not Want Brother To Serve Jail Time After Brother Was Accused Of Stabbing Him

A Prague man is behind bars after he was accused of stabbing his brother last week, but his brother says there’s a lot more to the story.
Thursday, December 26th 2019, 5:19 PM CST
