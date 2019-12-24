Video
Suspect Dead After Standoff, Officer-Involved Shooting At OKC Sonic, Police Say
A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at an Oklahoma City Sonic. The restaurant was evacuated after the suspect, believed to be armed, refused to get out of a vehicle Tuesday.
Tuesday, December 24th 2019, 9:37 PM CST
by
Clayton Cummins
