Video 

Driver In Custody After Leading Okla. Law Enforcement On Chase Ending In Fiery Crash

A pursuit through the metro on Wednesday covered 50 miles and ended in a fiery crash in Mustang, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.
Wednesday, December 11th 2019, 4:12 PM CST
Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News 9
7401 N Kelley Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
405-843-6641

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2019 Griffin Communications.News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance