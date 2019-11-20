Video 

FAA To Open New Border Protection Support Center

Oklahoma City's FAA's center will cut the ribbon on a brand new testing site called the Test Enterprise Bed. The Test Enterprise Bed will be used by both the FAA and Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
