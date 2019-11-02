Video 

Second Amendment Supporters Celebrate Permitless Carry Law At State Capitol

Friday the state’s new permitless carry law went into effect. That means anyone at least 21 years old can carry a gun without a license, as long as they are legally allowed to own a gun.
