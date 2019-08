In the border town of El Paso, Texas, a shooter opened fire and left 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Jordan Anchondo was among those killed in El Paso, Anchondo's sister said, and she apparently died while protecting her 2-month-old son from the hail of bullets. The next day, her family confirmed her husband Andre had also died.