"CBS This Morning" has obtained jarring new video of the moment a semi-truck plowed into a church van killing seven people in January near Gainesville, Florida. Five of the victims were on their way to Disney World. As federal investigators try to determine the cause, we're hearing for the first time from someone who was inside the van. "I remember closing my eyes and thinking this is it. We're gonna die," Ali Laborde told CBS News' Kris Van Cleave.