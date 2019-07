A 500 meter “Pizza da Guinness”, stuffed with the characteristic ingredients of all Italian regions, made with 500 kilos of flour, 400 of tomato, 50 liters of extra virgin olive oil, 10 kilos of basil, and seasoned with 50 typical products . The 'company' was staged at Fico Eataly World in Bologna, with the collaboration of 'Napoli Pizza Village'. The pizza was spread on 270 tables and cooked with 2 mobile wood-burning ovens.