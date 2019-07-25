Video 

Chinese Zoo Celebrates 18 Pandas Born In 2018 With Huge Birthday Party

The Shenshuping base in Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province threw a huge birthday party for 18 panda cubs born in 2018 on Thursday.

Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News 9
7401 N Kelley Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
405-843-6641

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2019 Griffin Communications.News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance