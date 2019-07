Governor Kevin Stitt is urging Oklahomans to hold off on passing judgement on Epic Charter Schools until an investigation is complete. The OSBI is looking into whether Epic inflated student enrollment to dupe the state out of millions of dollars. Governor Stitt is asking for a full briefing on the investigation from the OSBI and wants an investigative audit of Epic, but he says he’s not rushing to make any judgments and he says neither should you.