A six-year-old girl dies after being struck by her father’s golf ball in Utah. Officials say it was a “freak accident.” Six-year-old Aria Hill was with her father at a Utah golf course, Monday, when officials say his golf ball hit her in the head. A statement from Aria's mother posted on a gofundme page said in part, Aria "was silly, spunky, creative, unique, and so so full of love for everyone she came in contact with..."