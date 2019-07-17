Video 

Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Beloved African American History Museum Founder, Activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph

The suspect, Ron Germaine Bell, was a tenant in one of Roberts-Joseph's rental homes who was behind on his rent, police announced Tuesday.

