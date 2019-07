A group of police officers in Tempe, Arizona said they were asked to leave a Starbucks by a barista following a customer complaint on Thursday. As reports about the incident went viral, the hashtag #dumpstarbucks started trending and Starbucks issued an apology. The Tempe Officers Association wrote on Twitter that the six officers "stopped by the Starbucks at Scottsdale Road and McKellips for coffee" before their shift on July 4.