Police in Denton, Texas found the body of a 2-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday after being put down for a nap. At morning press conference Wednesday, July 3, Denton Police Department Chief Frank Dixon announced that officers found Sarbesh Gurung in the back of a car at the apartment complex where he lived with his family. Dixon says the child's body will be taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy, but they suspect no foul play.