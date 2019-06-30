Video 

Luis Alvarez, 9/11 First Responder Who Fought For Victim Fund, Dies At 53

Luis Alvarez, a former New York City police detective who fought for the 9/11 Victim Compensation fund, died on Saturday, his attorney said. He was 53.

Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News 9
7401 N Kelley Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
405-843-6641

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2019 Griffin Communications.News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance