In a letter sent to an accuser of OU’s former president David Boren, the University of Oklahoma showed for the first time any signs that something was amiss during Boren's time as president. The letter sent from the Office of Institutional Equity and written by OU's Interim Sexual Misconduct Officer, Kristen Burkett said after finding sufficient evidence Boren accuser Jess Eddy had been subjected to a "hostile working environment."