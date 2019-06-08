Video 

OKC Animal Shelters Hosting Mega Pet Adoption Event At State Fair Park

There will be more than 500 homeless pets available. All the animals are microchipped, are up-to-date on vaccinations, have been treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

