A 16-foot robot, depicting U.S. President Donald Trump sitting on a golden toilet and tweeting, greeted Londoners on Tuesday in Trafalgar Square. Placed between the National Gallery and the Nelson Column, the giant robot - called "Dumping Trump" - emits farting noises and talks about "fake news". The creator, Don Lessem, is a dinosaur expert who served as an advisor on the Hollywood blockbuster Jurassic Park, according to U.S. media reports.