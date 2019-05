Police have released video of a 74-year-old man who was pushed off a bus in downtown Las Vegas in March and later died. 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop was arrested for pushing the man as he was attempting to get off the bus. The two had been in a verbal argument prior to the incident on March 21. Fournier died a month after the incident, on April 23. The Clark County Coroner said Fournier died of "complications of blunt force torso injuries" and ruled his death a homicide.