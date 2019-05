Houston Strake Jesuit senior Matthew Boling ran the 100-meter dash in 10.13 seconds to break the national high school record in the event. He set the record Saturday at the Texas UIL state track and field championships that was held at the University of Texas. Boling -- nicknamed "White Lightning" – surpassed the previous mark held by Henry Neal of Austin (Texas) Greenville High since 1990 by .02 seconds.