It was all about Chihuahuas Sunday, May 5 in Winter Park, Florida, near Orlando. More than one hundred pups took part in the seventh annual 'Running of the Chihuahuas' Participants paid entry fees with all proceeds going to "Winter Park Lost Pets" and "Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida." This year, a new winner was crowned with five-year-old "Beans" becoming the champ.