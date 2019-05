During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, AG William Barr talked about a note he received from Special Counsel Robert Mueller after Barr sent a four-page letter to Congress, on March 24th, that laid out the principal conclusions of the Mueller Report. Barr said: “I asked him if he was suggesting that the March 24 letter was inaccurate. And he said no, but that the press reporting had been inaccurate and that the press was reading too much into it.”