MY 2 CENTS: Ever since I can remember there's been competition between Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Tulsa had natural beauty and culture -- OKC the larger city and State Capitol. Citizens of the two cities frequently turned their noses up at the other and at times, cooperation between the two cities seemed almost nonexistent. But a year ago things changed in that relationship and most of us didn't even know it. Here's My 2 Cents: