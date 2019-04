In the last few days, the center of the village of Aÿ, France has taken on new colors. Hundreds of umbrellas in the sky of Aÿ The installation of umbrellas in the streets was born in Portugal, based on an idea by the artist Patricia Cunha. A concept called "Umbrella sky project" that she developed in 2012 in the city of Agueda, where she formed in the streets a sky moving with umbrellas above her heads.