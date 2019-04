A decorated World War II veteran who died two weeks ago without any living family seemed destined to have a sparsely attended funeral. A social media push to get the story out led hundreds of people to turn out to honor him. The services held Friday for Marine Pfc. Bob Graham were held at the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton church in Shrub Oak, West Chester County. The 97-year-old Graham passed away quietly and without fanfare at a nursing home in Cortland Manor.