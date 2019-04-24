Video 

Family And Friends Grieve Yukon Mother, Daughter Killed In Crash

OKC Police say they tried to pull over a stolen truck when it sped off, ran a stop sign and hit an SUV. Tonya Horn, 43, and her daughter Rylee Ewald, 8, were killed in the crash.

