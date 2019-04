A two-month-old baby died Monday while on an Air Asia flight between Kuala Lumpur and Perth, Australian media reported. One of the passengers on the flight, Nadia Parenzee, a former nurse, said the parents of the baby were from Saudi Arabia and were travelling to Australia to begin a new life. Parenzee said she detected the baby was struggling to breathe and helped organize treatment from doctors on board for the infant. They attempted to resuscitate the baby for two hours.