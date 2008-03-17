StormTracker Marty Logan

Chris Beverage has been a NEWS 9 StormTracker since March 2007. He has been working with Val Castor, tracking and reporting on winter weather and severe storms, including several tornadoes. TropicalMore >>
Alan Broerse has been with the NEWS 9 weather team since 2005 as a StormTracker and on NEWS 9 This Morning producing the weather show for Jed Castles. Alan has been a serious student of severeMore >>
Hank Brown attributes his passion for severe weather to his father who exposed him to it at an early age. One of Hank's first memories is standing on the porch watching a tornado with his dad while theMore >>
Patty Brown began storm chasing for NEWS 9 in 2000, following the lead of her chase partner and husband Hank Brown. Growing up in Oklahoma City, Patty was actually afraid of the weather and would hideMore >>
Oklahoma native, Amy Castor was raised in the southwestern town of Mangum where her love of weather began.
Oklahoma native, Amy Castor was raised in the southwestern town of Mangum where her love of weather began. The wide open plains offered much in the way of viewing storms and her love for severe weather started at a very young age.More >>
Val Castor is NEWS 9's senior StormTracker. He joined NEWS 9 in the spring of 1991 and was the first StormTracker hired by the station.
Val Castor is NEWS 9's senior StormTracker. He joined NEWS 9 in the spring of 1991 and was the first StormTracker hired by the station. He has chased storms for NEWS 9 for the past 15 years, and as you might expect, has seen some of the most extreme weather imaginable.More >>
Marty Logan has been with NEWS 9 since March 1993 when he answered an ad in the Woodward Newspaper for a StormTracker in NW Oklahoma. Marty enjoys letting the public know about storms, be it tornadoes,More >>
Tom Pastrano's fascination with weather began in the first grade. He would draw pictures of storms and tornadoes, so much that his teachers thought he might be having problems at home. By the time TomMore >>
Bobby Payne, "Tornado Magnet," began his affiliation with NEWS 9 as a StormTracker with the June 8, 1995 mile-wide tornadoes near the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle border. Since that time he has fearlesslyMore >>
Rob Satkus has had a life-long fascination with weather - especially severe weather, enhanced by a close encounter with a tornado in Tulsa on June 8, 1974. He began his storm chasing "career" in 1985,More >>
