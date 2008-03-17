StormTracker Marty Logan

Marty Logan has been with NEWS 9 since March 1993 when he answered an ad in the Woodward Newspaper for a StormTracker in NW Oklahoma. Marty enjoys letting the public know about storms, be it tornadoes, hail or snow. Calling in frequently with weather updates - especially in the winter months - from NW Oklahoma, Marty just celebrated his 10th year with the National Weather Service as a cooperative weather observer.

In 2007, he saw over a dozen tornadoes, two of those events being deadly. One was in Beaver County and the other in Greensburg, Kansas. The Greensburg tornado is on the web and was used or discussed by NEWS 9, The News On 6 in Tulsa, CNN, CNN Radio, Radio Oklahoma Network, and most recently, the Discovery Channel.

Marty has personally observed 55 tornadoes during his 15 years of storm tracking. Being a retired lieutenant from the Woodward Fire Department he has always enjoyed helping others. Additionally, he enjoys talking to civic groups and doing safety talks at schools. Some industries in NW Oklahoma have even used these presentations to satisfy their safety requirements.

Marty is married to Debbie and has three children. He and his family live near Ft. Supply where they own Logan's Self Storage and Twister Antiques and Collectables. They are members of First Assembly of God church in Woodward. If you'd like to reach Marty you can do so by email.

Follow Marty on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/MartyLoganNews9