(D) Representative Jason Dunnington, District 88

In 2014 Jason Dunnington was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, District 88. He is a professor of Sociology at Oklahoma City University and licensed Real Estate agent for Keller Williams. Dunnington earned his master’s degree in theology from Nazarene Theological Seminary and PhD from University of Oklahoma. He has served as the ranking Democrat on multiple committees including Education Appropriations and State Government Operations. He was awarded the The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women 2016 Guardian Award for his role in pursing Equal Pay for women as well as Earned Paid Sick Days for all Oklahoma workers.

Dunnington lives near downtown Oklahoma City and is an active member in his community. He is the proud father of a son and daughter both of which attend Oklahoma City public schools.