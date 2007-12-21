Equal Employment Opportunities At Griffin Communications - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Equal Employment Opportunities At Griffin Communications

In accordance with the equal employment opportunity (EEO) rules of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Griffin Communications is required to provide notification of each job vacancy to any organization that distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refers job seekers to employers upon request by such organization. To be entitled to notice of vacancies, the requesting organization must provide Griffin Communications with its name, mailing address, e-mail address (if applicable), telephone number, and contact person.

It is the policy of Griffin Communications to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law, in all personnel actions.

:: KWTV EEO Public Report


 

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.