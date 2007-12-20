Homeowners Insurance: Is Ice Storm Damage Covered?

Storm damage: Is it covered in the insurance policy?

Homeowners across Oklahoma have been checking their insurance policies ever since the big ice storm hit last week. One insurance company reports it has received 10,000 claims for property damage in Oklahoma since last week. That's about $20 million in claims.

Will the insurance companies honor them?

The typical homeowner's policy covers ice damage to your home and fence, but it doesn't cover ice damage to trees.

What happens if your tree falls onto your neighbor's house?

State Farm insurance agent, Cindy Nashert, clears up their policy.

"If it is a healthy tree that has fallen, my tree falls on your property and damages your property, it's your responsibility, not the owner of the trees," Nashert said. "If the tree is not healthy, then it is your responsibility as the owner of that tree."

Policies will typically cover the cost of removing tree debris that damages your property, subject to your deductible. It also covers the cost of food spoilage.

Marijo Hennagin-Mazur hasn't decided what claims to file yet, but she has some concerns.

"When you make a series of claims on your home insurance, what happens is they either cancel you or they raise your premiums, and I'd like to avoid that happening," Mazur said.

If you sought shelter in a hotel while your power was out, your homeowner's insurance likely won't cover that cost, unless the storm knocked out the electrical box on your house.