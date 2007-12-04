Dr. Lacy Anderson - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lacy Anderson, M.D., is a board certified family medicine physician. Dr. Anderson, a native Oklahoman, is located at the INTEGRIS Family Care Norman physician clinic. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and completed her residency at OU Medical Center. Dr. Anderson believes the roles people play in their lives affect their health and wellness. She strives to balance her patients’ care with an emphasis on health maintenance and improving the quality of their lives.

"I always felt like I had a calling to be a physician, and I chose family medicine because I like to watch people over time and see them get better after establishing treatment plans. It's a joy and a really rewarding career." 

Dr. Anderson lives in Norman with her husband, Brad, two sons and a daughter. In her spare time, she enjoys snow skiing, scuba diving, reading and landscaping.

