Ride To Remember Organizers Hope For Record Turnout
OKLAHOMA CITY - The 12th annual Ride Oklahoma Charities, Ride to Remember takes place Saturday.
April 19 marks 24 years since the Murrah building bombing in Oklahoma City. A group of motorcycle riders will honor the hard work and sacrafice of the first responders.
The event follows the format of Poker Run.
People behind the event say the money raised is going to several good causes including the Emergency Responders Assistance Program, Oklahoma Living and Fallen Firefighters Memorial, and the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
In the past, hundreds of bikers have flocked to Oklahoma City to support the event, raising thousands of dollars for first responders.
The payout is $1000 for 1st prize $500 for 2nd and 5 $100 3rd prizes along with a $500 pre-registration raffle all donated by Budweiser.
The group hopes to raise more than $50,000 and expects more than 2 thousand participants this year.
The event kicks off at Margarita Island restaurant in Oklahoma City.