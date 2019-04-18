Miller said the suspect was already known to police and they are looking into his background. His identity has not yet been released.

St. Patrick's was open at the time of the arrest and this is the holiest week of the year for Catholics.

The arrest comes just days after a high-profile fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The cause of that blaze remains unclear.

Earlier this week, there was a fire at Manhattan's St. John the Divine Cathedral during Palm Sunday services. Smoke filled the cathedral shortly after 10 a.m. after a fire started in the basement, CBS New York reported.