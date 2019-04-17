Group Raising Money To Help Fund Moore Public Schools Projects
MOORE, Oklahoma - A newly formed group in Moore said it has a plan to save the school district thousands of dollars.
The “Community Fund” is in the process of fundraising money to buy new LED lights for older Moore schools. Members said once installed, the new lights will save about $8,000 a year per school.
The group estimates installation costs at about $20,000 per location. They hope by covering the costs of these updates, the school can better spend its money in the classroom.
“Our thrust now will be fundraising so we can realize the funds to start converting the lighting in the schools,” said Community Fund Founder George Elassal. “I think the schools are the heart of the community. The community here is thriving, and the schools are the driving force because they attract people. People like to live in the Moore School District.”
Elassal said he made the switch at his own business, Elassal Orthodontics. He said once he discovered the savings, he wanted to fundraiser on behalf of the schools.
“It will give the school flexibility. They can use their funds for programs that are worthwhile,” Elassal said. “I love living in this community. I love the support the people give each other and give the schools. I am confident that it will show up in this project.”
The district had this to say about the project:
“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the group and others who graciously donate their time, energy or funds for the betterment of our students’ education. Their donation towards installation of LED lighting at various locations throughout the district will help our continued efforts to reduce energy and expenses. LED lighting also reduces eye strain which will help our students and staff in the classrooms and in other learning environments.” --Superintendent Dr. Robert Romines
The group says its next goal is to help the district with web-based technology for students.