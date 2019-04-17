Tuttle Police Seeking Man Accused Of Attempting To Abduct Young Girl
Tuttle Police are trying to track down the man they believe may have tried to abduct a little girl. It happened Wednesday morning as she was walking to school.
Tuttle Police said around 8 a.m. the 12-year-old girl was walking to Tuttle Intermediate School located on East Oak Avenue.
The suspect, heading east on Lois, allegedly met her at the corner.
“(He) told her come over here, he wouldn’t hurt her and kind of grabbed at her and he chased her for a little bit,” said Maj. Michael Scott with the Tuttle Police Department.
The girl said she ran onto school property where she says the man stopped chasing her. Then she reported the incident to the school.
“I’m sure she was shaken up, I would be,” said Scott.
Police say the girl described the man as an older white male in his 60’s with short light brown hair. He's between 5’6" and 5’8” with a medium build. No visible tattoos or piercings, dirty yellow teeth, dark colored blue jeans, a black hoodie with no markings, and solid bright blue slip on shoes like vans.
“Anybody that even halfway matches that description on foot is going to get interviewed by us for sure,” said Scott.
Neighbors we spoke to in the area said they haven't seen the man. They along with police said this is a quiet area.
Josh Kaylor has a son that's around the same age and lives right on the corner where the girl says it happened.
“We don’t ever let him walk home, but yea. Usually the neighbors and there’s some other smaller kids up and down the street,” said Kaylor. “They’re always up here playing. I guess it could happen about anywhere.”
Maj. Scott says if anyone sees someone who matches the man’s description, they are asked to call Tuttle Police at immediately.