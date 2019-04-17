Local AAA Employees Show True Colors For ‘The Crayon Initiative’
OKLAHOMA CITY - Hundreds of AAA employees in Oklahoma City spent their day sorting crayons, as they participated in The Crayon Initiative. The work they are doing is helping sick kids.
Discarded and forgotten by the children they once made happy, millions of crayons now call the landfill home. But since 2011, Bryan Ware, who has his own manufacturing business, has sorted and melted down more than 30 million wax fragments and turned them into freshly-sanitized tools for kids to use while they are in the hospital.
“The scary part that most people don’t realize is when they’re in a hospital for an extended length of time, on the whole, the family is not with them,” Ware said, “so this is a way for that child to escape from the situation that they’re in.”
Volunteering for the project gives the AAA employees a direct connection to Oklahoma kids in need.
“One of our values is actually caring, so we’re able to show the community that we care by doing this event,” Danyel Holloway said.
Schools, restaurants, churches and families are showing their true colors, too.
“We have about three million advocates around the country collecting crayons for us,” Ware said, “and then we’ve gotten them from as far away as Japan and Europe.”
