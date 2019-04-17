OCPD Releases Video Of Officer-Involved Shooting Of Prison Inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police released intense footage on Wednesday of an officer-involved shooting from January. A man was shot and tased hours after reportedly walking away from the Carver Transitional Center, an inmate work release facility.
The officer is back on duty and Kirk Shields, 39, was treated at a hospital.
Shields is now being held in the Oklahoma County jail on multiple felony charges.
In January, Shields was reported in a neighborhood a short distance from the work release center, carrying a metal pipe. He allegedly attacked a man with the weapon.
Officer Brandon Lee spotted the inmate near West Park Place and Linn Avenue.
Officer: “I got one, started running away from me. Going east bound from Park Place.”
The officer chased Shields behind a home. He attempted to tase the man when he raised the pipe but missed. The officer ran to the front yard of the home and fired his gun multiple times, hitting Shields.
Officer: “Shots fired.”
Shields: “You shot my arm.”
Neighbors ran outside after hearing gunshots. Jim Weber caught the end of the dramatic foot chase and shooting.
“I just watched it unfold,” said Weber, officer-involved shooting witness. “But I knew that he hadn’t been killed, but it was kind of exciting for us old people.”
Officer Lee held the man at gunpoint for several minutes until backup and an ambulance arrived.
Officer: “Don’t you move man. You reach for that bar again, and I’ll put another couple in you.”
“He was still just belligerent the whole time,” said Weber. “You could hear him yelling and stuff like that.”
The officer was able to handcuff Shields despite the injuries.
Officer: “Give me your other hand!”
Shields: “It’s dead.”
Officer: “Give me your other hand!”
Police said the person Shields attacked before the shooting was injured, and was taken to the hospital.