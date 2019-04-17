Family Devastated After Thieves Target Daughter's Grave In Spencer
SPENCER, Oklahoma - A metro family’s heartbreak has been made worse by thieves.
Ashely Faust says on two occasions the flower arrangements on her daughter’s headstone at "Arlington Memory Gardens" in Spencer have been taken.
One display was taken in December and another was taken last month on the five-year anniversary of Kaitlyn Faust’s death.
Now Ashley locks down the flower displays with special locks, and glue's down sentimental items.
“If you need the flowers, I’ll buy you the flowers. Just don’t take them off my daughter’s grave,” says Ashley.
Ashley says she has friends with loved ones buried at Arlington Memory Gardens who have also have flowers taken from other gravesites.
Arlington Memory Gardens tells News 9 they do not have a theft problem.
They say in the past, thieves have targeted bronze vases on the headstones, but never flowers.
The cemetery believes the Faust gravesite theft is an isolated incident.