News
Body Discovered Along Rural Tulsa Road
Wednesday, April 17th 2019, 12:33 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating the discovery of a body.
The body was found along 56th Street North near Bird Creek at around noon on Wednesday.
Police say a woman called 911 after finding a dead man “covered in flies in a ditch.”
The first officers on the scene asked for homicide detectives to come to the scene.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed officers collecting evidence in a ditch next to the road.
Police have not released any information about the case.