TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating the discovery of a body.

The body was found along 56th Street North near Bird Creek at around noon on Wednesday.
 
Police say a woman called 911 after finding a dead man “covered in flies in a ditch.”
 

The first officers on the scene asked for homicide detectives to come to the scene.

Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed officers collecting evidence in a ditch next to the road. 

Police have not released any information about the case. 