News
Armed Woman 'Infatuated' With Columbine Is Dead After Massive Search, Officials Said
Wednesday, April 17th 2019, 12:09 PM CDT
Updated:
LITTLETON, Colorado - Sol Pais, the 18-year-old woman suspected of making threats towards Denver-area schools including Columbine High School, is dead, CBS News has confirmed. Investigators closed in on the teen Wednesday near the Echo Lake Lodge at the base of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County, CBS Denver reports.
The circumstances of her death weren't immediately clear.
The alleged threats led to the closure of school for more than half a million students on Colorado's Front Range Wednesday.
The threats came days before the 20th anniversary of the deadly shooting at Columbine High School.
This is a developing story.