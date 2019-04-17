News
OSBI Offers $10K Reward In Langston Homicide
Wednesday, April 17th 2019, 10:59 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now offering a $10,000 reward for a 2018 homicide in Langston.
Brandon Dupree, 19, was shot to death on October 20, 2018 at the Langston University Activity Center.
According to the report, a fight occurred at a homecoming party Dupree was attending at the center. Police said Dupree was shot one time and later died at the hospital.
Dupree was not a student at the university.
Investigators are now asking for anyone with information about the party, or the shooting that killed Dupree, to contact the OSBI Tipline at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for Dupree’s murder.